Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $32.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

BABA stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. 25,347,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

