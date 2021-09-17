Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.90 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.