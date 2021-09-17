Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.86

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 20395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,408,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $495,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

