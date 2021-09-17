Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,605 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $216,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. 913,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

