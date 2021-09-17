Allen Investment Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,153,414 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,056. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.