Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,451 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 6.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $463,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.03. 842,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

