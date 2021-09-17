Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 488,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

