Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,802. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

