Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LBTSF stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Almirall has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Almirall in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

