Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,887.47 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,773.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,473.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 899,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

