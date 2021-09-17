Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $55.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,817.00. 95,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,434.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

