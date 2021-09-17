Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up about 2.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Change Healthcare worth $84,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

