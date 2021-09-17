Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 755,300 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 755,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

COG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 818,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

