Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $238.89 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 6.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $238,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

