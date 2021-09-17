Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Lydall at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,928,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth $50,573,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lydall by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.33 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

