Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

