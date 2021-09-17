Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 16,382 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

