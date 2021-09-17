AMATEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,176.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,176.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

