Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,450.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,336.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.