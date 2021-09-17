Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,450.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,336.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

