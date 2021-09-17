Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $106,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.