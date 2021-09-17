American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $164,147.90 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 307,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

