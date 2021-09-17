American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after buying an additional 926,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

E opened at $25.91 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

