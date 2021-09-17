American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

