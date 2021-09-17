American Century Companies Inc. Sells 202,037 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,037 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $57,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $177.56 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

