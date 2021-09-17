American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $42.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 12,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,396. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

