American National Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 138.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $460.03. 29,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

