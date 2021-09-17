American National Insurance Co. Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,883. The firm has a market cap of $334.53 billion, a PE ratio of 300.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.