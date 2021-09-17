American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

