American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,300 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the August 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVD shares. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $465.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after buying an additional 453,495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 220,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

