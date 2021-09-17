Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.