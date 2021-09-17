Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 37.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRN stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

