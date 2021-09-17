Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,814,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $871,765. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

