Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $37,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.90. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

