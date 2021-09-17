Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $51,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWW. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.34 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of -317.00 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.