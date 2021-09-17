Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $56,000 in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. View, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

