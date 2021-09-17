Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $60,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

