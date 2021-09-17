Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

