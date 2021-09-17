Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 42.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

