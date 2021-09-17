Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $18.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.