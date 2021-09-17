Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $207.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $206.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $810.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 237,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,171. The stock has a market cap of $648.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

