Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

