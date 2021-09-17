Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

RESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,667. The company has a market cap of $167.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.