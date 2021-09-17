Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. 398,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,127. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

