Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,214. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $207.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

