Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.15. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

