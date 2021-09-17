Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $346.71

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,081,389 shares in the company, valued at $352,024,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,947 shares of company stock valued at $77,195,443. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $14.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.88. 28,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.70. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

