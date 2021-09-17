Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$24.53

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Cameco stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,879. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.92. The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 billion and a PE ratio of -534.56.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

