Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $40.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $801,425. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,588. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $625.72 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.