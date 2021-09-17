Analysts Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $37.67

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.64. 1,567,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,831. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.