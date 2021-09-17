Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target at $140.71

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,505,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

